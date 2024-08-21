DNC roll call dance party: How did New Jersey do?

Party convention or a dance party.

Why not both?

Welcome to politics in the year 2024.

The Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night turned the ceremonial roll call of the states and territories, usually a ho-hum affair, into a get-out-of-your-seat celebration complete with a DJ and state-themed music tracks as each delegation cast their votes for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the party's presidential ticket.

Harris and Walz had already wrapped up the nomination during a virtual meeting on Aug. 6, but the ceremonial roll call allowed the crowd in Chicago to play up the excitement for the cameras.

The highlight of the vote casting might have been Georgia, which brought native son Lil Jon to deliver the Peach State's 123 votes to the tune of “Turn Down for What."

New Jersey in the DNC roll call

New Jersey's votes were cast by Gov. Phil Murphy, who opened with the line: "We're from New Jersey, baby! And you're not!"

He was joined by transgender doctor and Cumberland County commissioner candidate Joeigh Perella, who gave a shoutout to the LGBTQ community, and state Democratic Chairman Leroy Jones, who gave a shoutout to state legend Whitney Houston.

For their background music, they played — who else? — Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." The 1984 anthem is often used by politicians even though the lyrics of social hardship are more ironic than blindly patriotic.

Scroll down to see New Jersey's vote.

The Democratic convention continues through Thursday evening. The Republicans held their convention last month, when they nominated Donald Trump and JD Vance as their ticket.

