Biden won these 53 NJ towns that went for Trump 4 years ago

President-elect Joe Biden's defeat of President Donald Trump in the Garden State was such a rout that Trump lost more than 50 municipalities that he had won four years earlier.

Biden won New Jersey by 16 percentage points with a record-setting 2.6 million votes. The Democrat gained on 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton's total by 460,000 votes. Trump, meanwhile, improved his vote haul in the state by just 281,000 votes.

Biden made significant gains in Bergen, Monmouth, Morris and Somerset counties, where he flipped the most municipalities.

Trump even managed to lose his Jersey hometown of sorts: Bedminster, where his favorite getaway golf club is located. Voters there went for Biden this time by more than 6 percentage points. In 2016, the township favored Trump over Hillary by just a hair.

Trump, however, did manage to add one municipality to his column: the small airport borough of Teterboro, which in 2016 he had tied.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.