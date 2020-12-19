How your town voted in the 2020 presidential election

It’s been 46 days since Election Day, nine days since the U.S. Supreme Court swatted down one of President Donald Trump's continued attempts to overthrow the election, and six days since the Electoral College declared Joe Biden president-elect.

And we finally have a town-by-town look at how New Jersey residents voted in this year's presidential race.

It was no surprise that the heavily Democratic state went for Biden. But it's always interesting to see how the votes break out on a local level.

Earlier this month, New Jersey 101.5 State House Bureau Chief Michael Symons analyzed the results, finding that both Trump and Biden narrowed their margins of defeat in counties normally dominated by the other party.

See who got the most votes in your town: Find map below.

If map does not display correctly, click here to view on another page.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.