⚫ A poll shows a 20-point gap in NJ, in the race for U.S. president

⚫ Most voters say the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction

⚫ Early in-person voting is underway in every NJ county

National polls call for a tight presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

There should be far less drama at the top of the ticket in the Garden State.

Unsurprisingly, Rutgers-Eagleton poll results released on Wednesday show that New Jersey will likely remain a win in the blue column once all the votes are counted in the week ahead.

Of the more than 900 registered New Jersey voters surveyed, 55% said they're voting for Vice President Harris, the Democratic nominee for president. Thirty-five percent said their vote will go to former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

In the poll, 6% said they wouldn't vote for either candidate. Five percent said they're unsure.

Seven in 10 Democrats believe Harris will win the race nationally. Two-thirds of New Jersey Republicans believe Trump will be voted into the White House again.

The Rutgers-Eagleton poll also found a healthy lead for Democratic Congressman Andy Kim, who's racing for a Senate seat against Republican businessman Curtis Bashaw. The winner will take the seat that was vacated by Bob Menendez due to a bribery conviction.

An FDU poll also released on Tuesday gives Kim an 18-point lead over Bashaw among likely voters.

"Right now, Democrats’ leads in the Garden State look comfortable, but these gaps may very well narrow in the final days through Election Night," said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University—New Brunswick.

NJ's views on candidates and election

In the poll, nearly 80% of respondents said they will "definitely vote" in this election.

Election Day is Nov. 5. Early in-person voting has been underway since Saturday and runs through Nov. 3.

More than half of the New Jersey voters surveyed said they have a favorable impression of Vice President Harris; 42% have an unfavorable one. About a third feel favorably toward Trump, compared with 59% who give him bad marks.

Seven in 10 New Jersey voters believe the U.S. has "gone off on the wrong track." Democrats are more split on this; nearly all Republicans said the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction.

