NJ shattering records with early voting

Plenty of New Jersey voters want their voices heard, and they can't wait until Nov. 5.

It was a record-setting weekend at the polls in New Jersey, which opened early in-person voting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, New Jersey 101.5 listeners and readers were still reporting heavy volume at polling places.

Polling stations recorded 135,075 votes on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Division of Elections. Another 111,928 were counted on Sunday.

So, in just one weekend, the number of early votes cast (247,0003) in New Jersey already surpassed the total number of early votes received overall in 2021, 2022, or 2023.

In 2023, New Jersey recorded 124,197 votes across nine days of early voting. The nine-day vote total was 213,919 in 2022.

This is the first presidential election year to feature early in-person voting in the Garden State.

Early voting runs through Nov. 3. Each county has polling sites up and running — you need to vote in the county in which you are registered.

As of Sunday, nearly 600,000 New Jersey voters had submitted their vote-by-mail ballots, either in person, through the mail, or at a drop box. Vote-by-mail ballots can be accepted for up to a week after Election Day, depending on the mail's postmark.

