⚫ Early voting runs for nine days in New Jersey

⚫ Each county has locations for early voting

⚫ There's still time to request a vote-by-mail ballot

You don't have to wait until Nov. 5 to cast your vote.

Saturday morning marks the start of early in-person voting in New Jersey. And voting by mail is still an option, for those who've specifically requested such a ballot.

Early voting in NJ

For nine days leading up to Election Day, every county will have early voting locations up and running, for registered voters within that county. Check this website for your county's locations.

Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

Monday through Saturday, polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sundays, in-person voting is permitted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There's no need to make appointment — just show up, sign in, and enter the booth like you would on Election Day.

Vote by mail in NJ

In the meantime, New Jersey officials are accepting votes daily from New Jersey residents who've requested vote-by-mail ballots.

"More than 1 million people requested mail-in ballots, and an estimated 550,000 have returned them," Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way said during a press conference on Thursday.

Those who still have a vote-by-mail ballot can have their vote counted up to six days after Election Day, as long as it's postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mail-in ballots without a postmark can be counted as long as they arrive on or before Nov. 7, Way said.

State officials are encouraging vote-by-mail participants to place their ballot in a drop box or return it in person to a Board of Elections office.

If you want a mail-in ballot mailed to you, the deadline to make the request is Tuesday, Oct. 29. If you don't want the ballot mailed to you, you can pick it up at your county clerk by 3 p.m. the day before Election Day.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He didn’t say it.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did. Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski