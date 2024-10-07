NJ voters should know these dates for 2024 presidential election

⚫ In-person early voting is an option for all active voters

⚫ Mail-in ballots can be mailed to you or picked up in person

⚫ The registration cutoff is Oct. 15

In order to determine the next president of our country, officials don't count opinions — they count votes.

And you can't cast yours unless you're actually on the voter roll.

There are a few important October dates you may want to know, related to the upcoming presidential election.

You need to be officially registered weeks before Election Day, and you have the opportunity to get your in-person vote counted before the big day, Nov. 5.

Voter registration deadline

The deadline to become eligible as a voter for the upcoming General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

This can be done online or by mail.

Here's the link to complete the process online. You'll need to enter your date of birth and have either your Social Security number or a current driver's license/non-driver ID.

To be eligible to cast a vote, you need to be at least 17 years old (you can't vote until you're 18) and a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election.

Use this page if you want to fill out a paper application and submit it to officials in your county. The application includes a mailer that does not require postage.

If you're not sure whether you're registered to vote, check here.

Early voting in New Jersey

You can cast your vote early in New Jersey, in person.

Early voting locations will be open from Saturday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 3. Early voting hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

You don't need an appointment to vote early.

SEE ALSO: 3 NJ billionaires among richest people in America

Check here for early voting locations in your county. The list may still get updated after this article publishes.

Vote by mail in New Jersey

The vote-by-mail option is available to any active voter.

The ballots can be returned through the mail, at a drop box location, or in person.

If you want a mail-in ballot mailed to you, the deadline to make the request is Tuesday, Oct. 29. If you're returning it by mail, it needs to be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by your county's Board of Elections within six days after Election Day. The ballot can be returned in person to a Board of Elections office, or a secure drop box, by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If you don't want the ballot mailed to you, you can pick it up at your county clerk by 3 p.m. the day before Election Day.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo