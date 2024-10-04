3 NJ billionaires among the richest people in America
Three men who call New Jersey home make a new list of the richest people in the country.
The 400 richest people in the U.S. are worth $5.4 trillion, according to Forbes. That's up by nearly $1 trillion from last year.
The lowest net worth on the list is $3.3 billion.
The people representing New Jersey rank at No. 160, No. 200, and No. 288.
Posting a net worth of $244 billion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ranks No. 1 nationwide. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is No. 2 ($197 billion), and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg is No. 3 ($181 billion).
New Jersey's richest residents
Peter Kellogg — No. 288
⚫ Net worth: $4.6 billion
⚫ Age: 82
⚫ Residence: Short Hills
In the year 2000, Kellogg sold his brokerage house to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in cash and stock.
Rocco Commisso — No. 200
⚫ Net worth: $6.4 billion
⚫ Age: 74
⚫ Residence: Saddle River
Commisso is the founder and CEO of the cable company Mediacom, based in New York.
John Overdeck — No. 160
⚫ Net worth: $7.4 billion
⚫ Age: 54
⚫ Residence: Millburn
Overdeck is the co-founder of Two Sigma, an investing powerhouse that manages $60 billion in assets.
