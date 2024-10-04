Three men who call New Jersey home make a new list of the richest people in the country.

The 400 richest people in the U.S. are worth $5.4 trillion, according to Forbes. That's up by nearly $1 trillion from last year.

The lowest net worth on the list is $3.3 billion.

The people representing New Jersey rank at No. 160, No. 200, and No. 288.

Posting a net worth of $244 billion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ranks No. 1 nationwide. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is No. 2 ($197 billion), and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg is No. 3 ($181 billion).

New Jersey's richest residents

Peter Kellogg — No. 288

⚫ Net worth: $4.6 billion

⚫ Age: 82

⚫ Residence: Short Hills

In the year 2000, Kellogg sold his brokerage house to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in cash and stock.

Rocco Commisso — No. 200

⚫ Net worth: $6.4 billion

⚫ Age: 74

⚫ Residence: Saddle River

Commisso is the founder and CEO of the cable company Mediacom, based in New York.

John Overdeck — No. 160

⚫ Net worth: $7.4 billion

⚫ Age: 54

⚫ Residence: Millburn

Overdeck is the co-founder of Two Sigma, an investing powerhouse that manages $60 billion in assets.

