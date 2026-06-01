New Jersey’s most ordered fast-food dessert revealed
Dessert isn’t optional; it’s part of the meal.
I didn’t always feel that way. Growing up, my grandmother would sometimes declare, “Your applesauce is your dessert.” That usually meant there wasn’t any real dessert coming. It wasn’t until birthdays and actual cake that I realized what I was missing.
Fast forward to today, and whether it’s a sit-down restaurant or a quick drive-thru run, I’m making room for something sweet at the end.
How Was New Jersey’s Favorite Dessert Chosen?
A new study using Google Trends search data sets out to find the most popular fast-food desserts in every state. Researchers analyzed more than 30 dessert items from major chains across the country, then tracked searches state by state to determine which treats people are craving most.
New Jersey’s Sweet Tooth Picks a Surprise Winner
The results in the Garden State might catch you off guard.
New Jersey’s most-ordered fast-food dessert? The Arby’s Jamocha Shake.
I’ll admit, I always thought of the Jamocha Shake as more of a bonus drink than a dessert, but it’s rich, sweet, and clearly satisfying enough to top the list.
It’s not just a New Jersey favorite, either. The Jamocha Shake ranked as the second most popular fast-food dessert nationwide, claiming the top spot in five states.
Meanwhile, McDonald’s Oreo McFlurry took the overall crown, ranking number one in six states across the country. Other strong contenders included Subway’s Footlong Cookie and Popeyes’ Cinnamon Apple Pie.
The Bottom Line
Whether it’s a shake, a cookie, or a classic pie, one thing is clear dessert still matters, even at the drive-thru. So next time you’re ordering fast food, go ahead and add something sweet at the end. You’ve earned it.
For more information: The Most Popular Fast Food Dessert in Every State | Yay! Coloring Pages
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.
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