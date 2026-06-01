⚠️ More than 7,600 layoffs have been announced in New Jersey so far in 2026.

➡️ Verizon, Novartis, Merck and Acme Markets are among employers reporting cuts.

🔴 June began with fresh NJ layoff notices from Optum and Merck.

New Jersey continues to keep pace with a high number of layoffs — with more than 7,600 cuts announced in 2026 as of June first.

Verizon, Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, Prudential and JP Morgan Chase are among 15 separate layoff notices in May through the state “Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.”

And, June opened with some New Jersey layoffs announced by Merck and Optum Healthcare.

Another chunk of roughly 1,480 larger scale layoffs announced in May was the complete closure of Spirit Airlines, which impacted 201 employees based in New Jersey.

Verizon announced 121 new layoffs based in Basking Ridge, while Novartis announced its third round of the year — for a collective 250 layoffs based out of East Hanover.

Acme Markets also is preparing to layoff 115 workers, as it closes its Edgewater grocery store by August.

A spokesperson said they would do their best to help those impacted find jobs elsewhere in the company, or be eligible for severance.

Another big New Jersey employer, Merck, kicked off June by announcing 88 layoffs, effective by September.

That follows 204 layoffs, largely out of the pharmaceutical giant's Rahway complex that were announced late last year.

And,healthcare provider Optum announced a total of 58 layoffs to start June — broken down as 36 with Optum Services out of Basking Ridge, 17 with Optum Select Management in Somerset and five out of Rutherford, with Optum Care.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early June, the total was over 7,600. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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