🔴 Police in Rahway are searching for the person who stabbed a man multiple times

🔴 The victim survived and remains hospitalized

🔴 Rahway has become safer in recent years

RAHWAY — Police are trying to identify an individual who fled after a stabbing at a gas station in this Union County community.

A man was stabbed several times at the Mobil gas station on the corner of St. Georges and W. Inman avenues, Rahway police said.

The stabbing happened on Thursday around 6:15 a.m., shortly before sunrise.

Victim hospitalized after Rahway gas station stabbing

The victim survived and was hospitalized. He was still being treated as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

Now, investigators say they're looking for the person responsible for the aggravated assault.

The individual who police say fled a Mobil gas station after a stabbing (Rahway police) The individual who police say fled a Mobil gas station after a stabbing (Rahway police) loading...

Police say after the stabbing, the individual ran away north on Bryant Street.

He's described as a Black male wearing a mask, dark clothes, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rahway police Det. Joseph Gesumaria at (732) 827-2049.

Violent crime rate in Rahway

Rahway, a city of around 31,000 inhabitants, is a relatively safe community.

According to State Police statistics, the violent crime rate is 2.04 per 1,000 residents. That's a substantial drop from 2020, when the city saw 8.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

The Union County average is 4.52 violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

