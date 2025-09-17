🚔 A Roselle man was gunned down in broad daylight in Rahway street

🚔 Rahway man caught two days later, now sentenced to prison

🕊️ Victim 'Caddy-Big Jack' Harris mourned by loved ones

A 34-year-old Rahway man heads to prison for more than two decades for gunning down another man on a local street nearly three years ago.

On Sept. 5, Brandan Melford was sentenced by Union County Superior Court Judge Christopher Struben to 25 years in state prison.

Melford pleaded guilty on June 27 to the aggravated manslaughter of Roselle resident, Jack Harris.

Daylight street shooting stuns Rahway community

On Nov. 12, 2022, Rahway police were called to the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street before 1 p.m.

Officers found the 44-year-old Harris had been shot repeatedly.

Killer arrested two days later in Newark after manhunt

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the Saturday afternoon shooting, Melford was arrested the following Monday night in Newark.

Melford must serve more than 21 years of his term, before being eligible for parole.

He previous has pleaded guilty to downgraded charges, for arrests on drug possession and criminal mischief property damage.

'Caddy-Big Jack' remembered as beloved Roselle figure

Harris was remembered as " Caddy-Big Jack," who was survived by a “loving family and dear friends to cherish his memory,” in an online obituary.

“I hope this sentence can provide some assurance to the victim and his family, as well as the community, that we will not tolerate these egregious offenses and will expend all of our efforts to bring offenders to justice,” Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a written release on Wednesday.

