Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ

RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man.

Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m.

Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Daniel did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.

Brandan Melford, 31, was arrested Monday night in Newark. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

“We are grateful for the collaboration from our partner law enforcement agencies who assisted our office in locating and apprehending the suspect,” Daniel said. “And we hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Mr. Harris.”

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the Union County SWAT team was called in after the shooting in the belief Melford was barricaded inside a building.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

