⭐ Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino says he may pursue New Jersey's governorship in the future.

➡️ The Jersey Shore star says his focus remains expanding rehab centers across the country.

❗ Any gubernatorial run would come after a TV career, prison sentence and recovery journey.

TRENTON — It could be Mikie against Mike in the next race for Drumthwacket.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has Jersey cred that needs no explanation. While he was born on Staten Island, the reality TV star graduated from Manalapan High School, and his family owned a tanning salon in Middletown.

Of course, Sorrentino is best known for his time on the Jersey Shore at the turn of the 2010s. That brought the intense partier several dramatic and controversial moments. More than anything, though, his future political opponents may be eager to point out that he spent eight months in federal prison for tax evasion after he failed to pay $8.9 million to Uncle Sam.

Michael Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Michael Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) loading...

Turning The Situation ship around after reality TV fame

Sorrentino's struggles with substance abuse and addiction are also no secret. But as he's on the verge of turning 45 years old this Fourth of July, Sorrentino has been sober for more than 10 years. And his work looks to help others.

Last year, he opened the first Archangel Centers rehab facility in Tinton Falls. Another location is coming soon to East Windsor, according to the Archangel website.

The Situation teased his political aspirations at the VUE Magazine spring edition party in Wall Township last Thursday, News 12 reported. The Jersey Shore star and his wife, Lauren, are featured on the cover. They have three children.

He said that for the next few years, he'll focus on expanding Archangel rehab facilities nationwide.

"I’d like to have an Archangels center in every 50 states [sic], and after that, you know, I will introduce everybody to Governor Situation,” said Sorrentino.

(mikethesituation via Instagram) (mikethesituation via Instagram) loading...

Is The Situation a Republican or a Democrat?

If he runs, Sorrentino's path to the governor's mansion in 2029 would heavily depend on his party affiliation. As of 2023, he was registered to vote in Monmouth County but not affiliated with either political party, according to New Jersey Voter Records.

In June 2024, The Situation posed for a photo with then-candidate Donald Trump at a UFC fight at the Prudential Center in Newark. However, The Situation has not formally announced his support for the president.

If he runs as a Democrat, he may have to face off against an incumbent Gov. Mikie Sherrill. A Republican may have better odds, though in a possibly more crowded field.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino onstage during The Cast of “Jersey Shore” Roast at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Dec. 01, 2025 in Atlantic City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Paramount +) Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino onstage during The Cast of “Jersey Shore” Roast at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Dec. 01, 2025 in Atlantic City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Paramount +) loading...

Social media already has jokes about 'Governor Situation'

Naturally, a few jokes have sprung from his antics featured in six seasons of Jersey Shore and eight seasons of its revival.

"Will his first order of business be no taxes on gym memberships, tanning salons or laundromats?" said one woman in Facebook comments.

Still, it's not unprecedented for a reality TV star to make a successful foray into politics. Who knows, one day Sorrentino could sit in The Situation Room at the White House.

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