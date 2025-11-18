Remember all those years we laughed at The Situation’s antics on MTV’s “Jersey Shore” and everyone in the Garden State knew GTL meant gym, tan, laundry? Remember the time Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino didn’t have money to tip the pizza delivery guy, so he gave him some protein powder instead?

It all seemed so dumb and innocent. Then later, we would slowly learn about his demons, his addictions. His trouble with taxes led to a prison term.

But there’s been good along the way. He’s been married to Lauren for seven years and they have three beautiful children together.

He’s also been sober and clean for 10 years this Christmas Eve.

The reality show star has now launched a rehab center to help others. He calls it Archangel Centers, and he just opened a location in Tinton Falls. There was a ceremony on Thursday at which State Senator and supporter Vin Gopal was on hand.

On Facebook, Sen. Gopal welcomed Mike Sorrentino and offered thanks to “the Archangel Centers for all the wonderful work you do throughout the state!”

The rehab facility’s website lists another location in East Windsor, and Sorrentino’s ultimate hope is to offer help through Archangel Centers nationwide.

“I have made all the mistakes that most would make,” Sorrentino said at the opening. “I have acquired all of the knowledge and education and experience needed to now teach others how to be successfully recovered like I am.”

He wants his rehab centers to help people who were unfortunate the way he was, and he also wants to be a living testament to the idea that you can change your life.

“My main goal is to change the stigma of addiction and let people know that we’re all human and we make mistakes, and everyone is deserving of a second chance,” he says. “The comeback is always greater than a setback.”

It's good to see Sorrentino in a healthy, positive situation.

