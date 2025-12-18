✅A state health board approved plans to relocate Monmouth Medical Center

✅The vote had conditions to address concerns about health care in Long Branch

✅Rep. Frank Pallone residents will be left without quality healthcare

LONG BRANCH — The Department of Health’s Planning Board approved an Monmouth Medical Center's move to a new facility in a wealthier municipality.

The vote on the move from Long Branch to the Vogel Medical Campus in Tinton Falls was taken at the end of a hearing which was a continuation of an eight-hour public hearing on Dec. 4. At that meeting, the board deferred its vote after members said they needed more information about “disparities for residents of Long Branch and vulnerable populations,” plus staffing impacts.

After RWJ Barnabas addressed concerns about major medical services that will remain in Long Branch, the application was approved by 3-0 vote. Two of the five members who attended the hearing recused themselves from the vote because of their connection to RWJ Barnabas.

The vote came with three stipulations added by member Stephanie Carey of the Public Health Council.

RWJ Barnabas must continue outpatient services "in perpetuity" with periodic review by the state

Engage NJ Transit in discussion to expand transportation to the new facility from the surrounding areas, especially Long Branch

An investment in a community health improvement plan for primary prevention and upstream improvement to community health to mitigate health disparities.

Pallone warns of ‘hospital desert’

A RWJ Barnabas Health spokesman said it was pleased with the vote and looks forward to a review by Acting Health Commissioner Jeffrey Brown, who will make the final determination.

"We thank the dedicated, expert staff at the New Jersey Department of Health for their thorough review and approval of the application, and also thank the members of our team, along with our patients and families, for their participation in the public hearing phase," the spokesman said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to transforming health care and bringing world-class care, advanced technologies and innovative academic medicine to all residents of Monmouth County and beyond."

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, who has opposed the move, hopes Brown will "do the right thing" and keep the hospital in Long Branch. He reiterated that the move will impact other Jersey Shore hospitals and create "a hospital desert because RWJ Barnabas wants to capture a wealthier population in Tilton Falls.”

“We have been crystal clear: the consequences of closing Monmouth Medical Center Hospital in Long Branch would be immediate and lasting. Patients would face longer travel times for emergency care, particularly seniors. The loss of a full-service hospital would push patients farther from trauma care, inpatient beds, and a comprehensive emergency department. This would delay treatment when minutes matter and increase the risk of worse health outcomes.”

