🔴 State Health Planning Board delays vote on plan to move Monmouth Medical Center

🔴 Opponents warn of harm to Long Branch’s vulnerable communities by the move

🔴 RWJ Barnabas says the new facility will improve access and quality

The process to move Monmouth Medical Center’s acute care services to a new facility was put on pause by the State Health Planning Board following a marathon eight-hour hearing on Thursday.

The hearing at the Long Branch Senior Center drew a large crowd of supporters and opponents of RWJ Barnabas Health's proposed relocation of acute care services from Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch to the Vogel Medical Center Campus under construction at the former Fort Monmouth in Tinton Falls. The hearing was adjourned at 6:30 p.m., according to NJ.com coverage.

Michael Kennedy, executive director of the state Department of Health’s Division of Certificate of Need and Licensing, said members need more information about “disparities for residents of Long Branch and vulnerable populations,” plus staffing impacts. It was not clear to a RWJ spokesman how and when those concerns would be addressed.

ALSO READ: Ocean City hotel plan revived for former Wonderland Pier

Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch (Monmouth Medical Center) loading...

Concerns about Long Branch health disparities

During the hearing, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, who has been leading opposition to the move, accused RWJ Barnabas Health of putting "profits over people" and abandoning Long Branch for a significantly wealthier, less diverse suburb. He also addressed RWJ's argument that Pallone supported the application when it was first filed.

"Financially, this move allows RWJBarnabas Health to drop Medicaid and uninsured patients while capturing wealthier ones, jeopardizing the stability of other hospitals in the area. The application before you is significantly amended from the one filed by RWJBarnabas last year that retained Monmouth Medical Center hospital in Long Branch. The amended application seeks to transfer the hospital license from our city and eliminate acute inpatient services at Long Branch," Pallone said, according to prepared remarks.

Attendees of a hearing about Monmouth Medical Center at the Long Branch Senior Center Dec. 4, 2025 Attendees of a hearing about Monmouth Medical Center at the Long Branch Senior Center Dec. 4, 2025 (Rep. Frank Pallone via Facebook) loading...

RWJ Barnabas expresses frustration after health board delays vote

Supporters spoke about the quality os service that an acute care facility provides to more people. George Helmy, RWJ Barnabas’ executive vice president and chief of external affairs and policy, said the hospital has provided "extensive information" on how it will provide continued access to acute care.

A RWJ spokesman in a statement said it is “extremely disappointed that the State Health Planning Board decided not to act on the positive recommendation of the New Jersey Department of Health to approve the application.”

"We will continue to work through this process and address any additional questions the Board may have. We look forward to sharing more about how our vision for transformative health care will bring world-class care closer to home for more patients by delivering the latest advanced technology, treatments, and innovative academic medicine in new, modern health centers of excellence," the spokesman said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom