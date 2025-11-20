☑️ RWJ Barnabas defends plan to move Monmouth Medical Center to Tinton Falls

☑️ U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone has led opposition to the plan

☑️ Hospital leaders say the relocation expands emergency and maternal care

LONG BRANCH — A full-blown political and community firestorm has erupted along the Jersey Shore as RWJ Barnabas pushes ahead with its plan to uproot 136-year-old Monmouth Medical Center from Long Branch and rebuild it in Tinton Falls.

It's a move critics say will leave tens of thousands stranded in a “health care desert.” But hospital giant insisting it’s doing the right thing after U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, and furious local leaders embark on a campaign to change the course.

The State Health Planning Board holds the fate of the hospital, whihc could affect the health care of half a million residents.

🔥 THE CLASH: Hospital Giants vs. Hometown Defenders

RWJ Barnabas says the move is about world-class, life-saving progress. Opponents say it’s about abandoning a city that depends on it.

Outside the first state hearing — packed so tightly that people lined up down the block — Pallone stood with local mayors and community leaders in a fiery protest, accusing the hospital of gutting Long Branch and leaving vulnerable families behind.

“The plan, quite frankly, would be disastrous for our city and would have serious adverse effects on our neighboring communities,” said Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, the congressman's brother.

"This isn't just about Long Branch, right? It's bad for Riverview in Red Bank. It's bad for Jersey Shore Hospital for Neptune because once one hospital is gutted, every other hospital in the region gets overwhelmed," the congressman said.

People line up to attend a state hearing about the move of Monmouth Medical Center to Tinton Falls Nov. 13,2025 People line up to attend a state hearing about the move of Monmouth Medical Center to Tinton Falls Nov. 13,2025 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

🏥 HOSPITAL’S COUNTERATTACK: We’re expanding, not leaving

RWJ Barnabas executives say the outrage is based on fear, not facts. They insist the new Tinton Falls campus, set to open in 2032, will deliver:

A massive emergency department expansion

State-of-the-art robotics and surgical suites

All-private ICU-convertible rooms

New Jersey’s only NCI-designated cancer center

And they promise Long Branch isn’t losing care but gaining a modern, private-room behavioral health hospital.

"For the five people from Long Branch that walk into our ER, rest assured that service remains. We're not leaving Long Branch at all, but what we're actually doing is expanding service," said George Helmy, an RWJ Barnabas executive.

Helmy said about 200,000 Monmouth County residents, many of them minorities, will be closer. And those are communities of color

“We’re not closing Long Branch. We’re expanding care for the entire county," he said.

💥 THE ACCUSATIONS: Fast tracks, shut-out residents & ‘health care deserts’

Critics accuse state officials of ramming the plan through before Gov. Phil Murphy leaves office. Pallone blasted the first hearing as rigged, claiming employees of the corporation filled nearly all the seats while residents were locked outside.

The Democrat said nearly 500 people came to attend the hearing but more "actual residents" were turned away while lined up outside.

The critics say the move would eliminate labor and delivery, ICU, and inpatient acute care in Long Branch, turning a historic full-service hospital into a shell of its former self.

⚔️ THE SURPRISE TWIST: Did Pallone Flip?

RWJ Barnabas says Pallone used to support the application — and that nothing major has changed.

"The services that are moving to Tinton Falls in the application deemed complete are without change, without variation, the exact same as those that were in the application that the congressman supported and advocated for," Helmy said. "It's hard for us to tell you what this is all about, because the application is almost identical to the one that we initially proposed with that minor revision of some redundancy in beds."

⏳ WHAT’S NEXT: More hearings, more uncertainty

Another public hearing will be held in December at a location and date to be determined. Pallone is requesting an additional hearing be held in Long Branch

