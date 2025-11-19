🚨ICE agents return to Newark with dozens of workers questioned and some detained

🚨Lawmakers call the enforcement fear-based and politically driven.

🚨The warehouse was raided in January days after Donald Trump took office

NEWARK — ICE agents returned Wednesday morning to the site of one of their first operations after Trump took office this year.

News 12 and NJ.com reported that over two dozen ICE agents surrounded Ocean Seafood Depot on Adams Street in the Ironbound section around 8 a.m. Three vans with passengers later left the warehouse. Emily Molinari, spokeswoman for the FBI's Newark office, confirmed they were also present "assisting our partners at HSI."

About 50 workers were sent outside and 20 were questioned and detained, one worker told NJ.com. The ICE agents left around 12:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Monmouth County chef finally freed from ICE detention

Local officials slam federal immigration enforcement tactics

ICE spokeswoman Christine Cuttita told NJ.com that Homeland Security was executing a search warrant.

"I’m working to get more details about this raid, but let me be clear: this administration is using fear as a tool. They have been doing so since Jan. 23, when they raided this same Newark market. We owe it to our neighbors to stand up for them. That’s exactly what I’ll keep doing," U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J. 10th District, said on X.

Agents showed up at Ocean Seafood Depot on Jan. 23 and took three workers into custody. It was three days after Donald Trump was sworn into office and said he would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals, ending a policy that had been in effect since 2011.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom