MOUNT HOLLY — Three juveniles fell through the ice while walking across a frozen lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Mount Holly police said two girls and a boy wound up in Woolman Lake inside Woolman Lake Park when the ice gave way. The boy was able to reach land and get out of the water to find help for the two girls, who were still chest-deep in the freezing water.

Police helped guide the girls closer to the shore and threw a rope to them to pull them from the water. All three were taken to Virtua Hospital as a precaution due to prolonged exposure to cold water. They are all expected to recover.

The identities of the juveniles were not disclosed.

Hypothermia dangers and ice safety warnings

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said hypothermia is a concern at temperatures caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Because your body loses heat faster than you can produce, when its temperature drops below 95 degrees one can become unconscious and require immediate medical attention.

State Police suggest that no ice is completely safe, and ice less than 4 inches thick is not safe for walking. Ice thickness can vary in the same body of water.

