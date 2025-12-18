♥ A Sparta police officer plunged into an icy lake to save a dog that fell through thin ice, with dramatic bodycam video capturing the rescue.

SPARTA — A Sussex County police officer is being hailed a hero after rescuing a dog that fell through the ice on a lake.

Bodycam video captured Sparta Patrolman Michael Poon bravely rescuing the dog from the frigid waters of Lake Mohawk near Rainbow Trail around noon on Wednesday.

According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, a concerned neighbor called the police after spotting two dogs walking on the frozen lake and saw one of them fall into the water.

Certified in ice rescue and utilizing the department’s rescue gear, Ptl. Poon crawled out onto the ice to reach the pooch that had fallen through.

“Without hesitation, he entered the icy water and was able to push the dog back onto the ice, ensuring the animal made it safely to dry land,” according to the Sparta Police Department Facebook page.

Both dogs were reunited with their owner following the harrowing scene.

“Thank you again to Patrolman Poon and our community for looking out for one another. Stay safe,” Sparta police wrote on Facebook.

Rescued Labrador, owner reunited as police warn of thin ice dangers

The rescued dog has been identified as a 10-year-old Labrador named Sunkiss, and her friend, 4-year-old Bruno, ABC 7 reported.

Their owner, Chance Dobbs, told ABC 7 he was home at the time of the rescue but didn’t even realize the dogs were missing.

But, he said, he’s not surprised. It’s not the first time the dogs have done this, and Sunkiss is a bit of a rebel and an instigator.

Despite having an electric fence around the property, the dogs found a way to escape, again.

Dobbs thanked Sparta police for their help in saving Sunkiss and Bruno.

Sparta police took this opportunity to remind residents about the dangers of ice.

“Ice conditions can change rapidly and are often unpredictable. Please use caution around frozen bodies of water and help us keep everyone safe, people and animals alike,” they said.

