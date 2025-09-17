Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

⚖️ Toms River man Jacob Bauer traveled to Norway in December 2023 to meet a 14-year-old he connected with online via Discord.

⚖️ Bauer’s actions were reported to the FBI after Discord users doxxed him and shared details of his crime.

⚖️ Bauer pleaded guilty to illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country; sentencing is set for January 21, 2026, with up to 30 years in prison possible.

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County man has admitted flying to Norway for sex with a 14-year-old he met online.

Jacob Bauer, 28, of Toms River, made the trip in December 2023 to meet the teen he met via the virtual social media platform Discord, according to acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba. They met up at a hotel less than a mile from her home and had sex during one of the two times they met, investigators said in the complaint.

Several months after his return from Norway, Bauer talked about the trip with other Discord members. When the members learned the age of the girl, they doxxed him, or posted his public information online, and alerted the FBI that he created child abuse sexual material.

🔴 Cory Booker rages at President Trump's FBI director during hearing

🔴 It's Kash Patel's first oversight hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee

🔴 Contentious line of questioning ends in fiery shouting match

A tense U.S. Senate hearing quickly turned explosive as FBI Director Kash Patel and New Jersey's senior senator argued over unifying the country.

The furious exchange on Tuesday came as U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., questioned Patel during his first oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Mr. Patel, in just eight months, you have assaulted the institutional integrity of the FBI,” Booker said.

The back-and-forth between the two men was relatively calm for a few minutes.

Booker questioned Patel about the firings of FBI personnel, including some who have accused the director of engaging in political retribution.

Booker also pressed the Trump appointee with accusations about testimony involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the reassignment of FBI agents to help with immigration enforcement cases.

A nurse accused of pepper-spraying an elderly dementia patient at an Ocean County rehabilitation center and a second staff member accused of neglect now face charges at the state level.

Lisa L. Erikson, of Manchester, was indicted by a state grand jury on Sept. 9, on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, and assault on an institutionalized elderly person.

The 56-year-old licensed practical nurse was first arrested in April at Whiting Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Whiting.

A 34-year-old certified nursing assistant, Joshua Benner, of Brick, was also indicted on a charge of neglect of an elderly or disabled adult.

💲Seastreak fares have not gone up since 2022

💲The 'fare adjustment' is intended to cover cost increases

💲Fare and toll increases have hit most NJ transportation systems

You can add Seastreak ferries to the list of transportation systems raising their fares.

The ferry that carries visitors and commuters between four locations in Monmouth County and New York City is implementing what it calls a 3% “fare adjustment” on Thursday.

A rise in equipment, maintenance and labor costs has forced the increase, according to the company. Seastreak says it is its first fare increase since October 2022 when it took over the service from NY Waterway.

"While this modest adjustment does not fully offset rising costs, it is a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering the safe, reliable, and comfortable service you’ve come to expect from Seastreak," the company said.

🚩 Sparta officials say they followed NJ law on flag-lowering orders

🎥 Mayor says viral “moment of frustration” video was taken out of context

⚖️ Township cites threats and hateful remarks after controversy escalated

SPARTA — A Sussex County township and its mayor have found themselves in the spotlight after choosing not to lower the U.S. flag in honor of assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

After deciding not to follow President Donald Trump's federal proclamation to lower the flag in honor of Kirk for four days, the township issued a statement that reiterated it was following state law, which requires towns to follow the governor’s orders about lowering the flag.

The state's online flag status page did not include President Donald Trump's proclamation to lower the flag for Kirk between Sept. 10 and Sept. 14.

"In the township’s opinion, N.J.S.A. 52:3-12.1 requires all municipal governments to comply with the New Jersey governor’s orders on flying the United States flag at full or half-staff. At all times, the township complied with the New Jersey governor’s orders with respect to the flying of the U.S. flag at town hall," read the statement.

