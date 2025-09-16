💲Seastreak fares have not gone up since 2022

You can add Seastreak ferries to the list of transportation systems raising their fares.

The ferry that carries visitors and commuters between four locations in Monmouth County and New York City is implementing what it calls a 3% “fare adjustment” on Thursday.

A rise in equipment, maintenance and labor costs has forced the increase, according to the company. Seastreak says it is its first fare increase since October 2022 when it took over the service from NY Waterway.

"While this modest adjustment does not fully offset rising costs, it is a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering the safe, reliable, and comfortable service you’ve come to expect from Seastreak," the company said.

Other fares and tolls go up, too

NJ Transit raised its fares on July 1 by 15%. Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway went up by 3% on Jan. 1, while the Delaware River Port Authority upped the tolls on the Betsy Ross, Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry bridges.

SEPTA just increased its fares by 21.5%.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is planning to hike tolls in 2026.

