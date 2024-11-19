💲Tolls will go up on the NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway by 3% on January 1

💲Revenue will go toward a $2.7 billion budget for 2025

💲Tolls on Port Authority and PATH crossings will likely also increase in January

Next year is shaping up to be an expensive one for Garden State drivers as the New Jersey Turnpike Authority officially joins a list of potential toll and fare hikes that will take effect in 2025.

It was never a matter of "if" tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway would go up but rather "how much" as the authority has adopted an index approach to budgeting toll increases by a minimum of 3% each year. The process eliminates the need for public hearings.

Tolls will increase on Jan. 1 by 16 cents on the NJ Turnpike and 8 cents at Parkway barrier plazas, and 3 cents on Parkway entrance and exit ramps.

The revenue, according to the authority, will be used to fund its $2.7 billion budget.

In the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the authority said that toll revenue was down in 2024 for the ten months ending Oct. 31 due to several severe winter weather events, heavy rain and flooding in March and April, and a hot summer.

ALSO READ: MTA board approves congestion pricing toll rate change

Garden State Parkway toll plaza with E-ZPass lanes Mike Brant - TSM loading...

Other tolls and fares going up too

Part of the revenue shortfall came because the 2024 toll increase was delayed by Gov. Phil Murphy who gets final approval of the budget. He delayed the budget in November 2023 because he was "not satisfied with the justification provided for the toll increases reflected in the budget and needed more information for why the board is taking this step."

Murphy was satisfied enough to approve the increase to take effect on March 1.

Other toll increases for 2025 include:

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is proposing a 25 cent increase on the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln and Holland tunnels, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing. PATH fares would also increase by 25 cents

Barring any court action, congestion pricing will begin on Jan. 5. It imposes a $9 toll for those traveling into Manhattan below 60th Street

Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go up by 5% on Jan. 5

NJ Transit, which increased fares across the board by 15%, has also adopted an indexing system that allows for a minimum 3% increase every year

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Best elementary schools in New Jersey (2024) In November 2024, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best elementary schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia