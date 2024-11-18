MTA board approves congestion pricing toll rate change

💲The MTA board approved a reduction in congestion pricing from $15 to $9

💲Congestion pricing will being Jan. 5

💲A lawsuit from New Jersey could stop the plan from being implemented

Congestion pricing in Manhattan took a giant step closer to reality with a near-unanimous vote of support by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board on Monday.

The board approved a reduction in the original congestion pricing toll to enter Manhattan below 60th Street from $15 to $9 during peak hours. The toll is expected to take effect on Jan. 5.

New York Gov. Hochul initially paused the program from being implemented and waited until after the general election to propose what is now being called a "phase in" to the higher price.

Under the plan, the original toll of $15 per vehicle would be reached in 2031.

The board's only negative vote came from member David Mack from Long Island.

New Jersey has filed a lawsuit to try and stop the plan's implementation which was addressed by board member Neal Zuckerman.

"To those who have sued us to stop us, whether they're from this state or outside this state, if you have a better idea for where we can get a billion dollars we are all ears," Zuckerman said. "Otherwise let's end these frivolous lawsuits. Let's stop wasting time time and money on politics."

ALSO READ: NJ district mistakingly names students who opted out of sex ed

Area affected by congestion pricing Area affected by congestion pricing (MTA) loading...

MTA optimistic about lawsuits

MTA President Janno Lieber said after the vote said he was optimistic his agency would prevail in the lawsuits. Lieber said that the precedent has been set with "across the board" wins by the MTA in court challenges to the pricing plan.

"We're anticipating that Judge Gordon will be looking at some of the same issues and we're optimistic that he's going to look at it the same way," Lieber said.

The plan may face obstacles in Washington with Republicans poised to take control of the White House and Congress in January.

ALSO READ: NJ youth soccer coach admits to sex crimes against child athletes

Opposed by Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump, whose Trump Tower penthouse would be within the congestion pricing zone, said Thursday that he “strongly” disagrees with Hochul's decision to revive congestion pricing, calling it “the most regressive tax known to womankind.”

“It will put New York City at a disadvantage over competing cities and states, and businesses will flee," he said in a statement. “Not only is this a massive tax to people coming in, it is extremely inconvenient from both driving and personal booking keeping standards. It will be virtually impossible for New York City to come back as long as the congestion tax is in effect.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best elementary schools in New Jersey (2024) In November 2024, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best elementary schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

NJ's top 10 downtowns for holiday shopping Check on these stores this Small Business Saturday and beyond! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce