NJ youth soccer coach admits to sex crimes against child athletes

◾NJ youth soccer coach admits to crimes

◾Multiple victims interviewed

◾Coach faces prison

FREEHOLD – A 33-year-old youth soccer coach has admitted to several sexual offenses against student athletes formerly under his supervision, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday.

Ryan Gunsauls, of Union Beach, pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child sexual abuse material — as well as second-degree attempted endangering via manufacture of child sexual abuse material and second- and third-degree endangering via sexual conduct.

Sent, shared sexual images in chats

Earlier this year, a juvenile said to police that Gunsauls had been asking for and sharing sexually explicit materials with him, using a social media app.

Gunsauls was arrested in May and taken to Monmouth County jail.

As the investigation unfolded, eight additional victims, between the ages of 11 and 17, were contacted for interviews.

In August, a Monmouth County grand jury returned a 30-count indictment against him.

Prosecutors will seek over decade in prison

The victims and their families were consulted on the terms of his plea deal.

Prosecutors are expected to request a term of 12 years in state prison, of which Gunsauls would have to serve more than 10 years before being eligible for parole, at his sentencing on March 6, 2025.

Gunsauls would also be subject to parole supervision for life and have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Sex offender restraining orders also bar him from any further contact with victims, Santiago said.

