NJ youth soccer coach accused of sex crimes faces more charges

A 32-year-old youth soccer coach is facing additional and upgraded charges three months after being arrested on charges of distributing sexually explicit images to children.

Ryan Gunsauls, of Union Beach, was also accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with student-athletes under his supervision and inappropriately touching at least two of the victims.

A Monmouth County grand jury returned a 30-count indictment, which included the following:

— Four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child sexual abuse material

— Four counts of second-degree attempted endangering via manufacture child sexual abuse material

— Eight counts of second-degree endangering via sexual conduct

— Nine counts of third-degree distributing obscene materials to a minor

— Two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact

Gunsauls was also indicted on third-degree counts of endangering via sexual conduct and possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as second-degree endangering via distribution of that material.

The investigation began earlier this year when one juvenile said that Gunsauls had been asking for and sharing sexually explicit materials via a social media app.

Police then found eight more potential victims, ranging in age from 11 to 17, who were contacted for interviews.

Gunsauls was being held at Monmouth County Jail, where he has been since his arrest in May.

Anyone with more information about Gunsauls’s activities was urged to contact MCPO Detective Joseph Mason at 800-533-7443.

