NJ youth soccer coach accused of sex crimes faces more charges
◾NJ youth soccer coach faces additional charges
◾Allegations of sexual images, chats with kids
◾More victims identified by investigators
A 32-year-old youth soccer coach is facing additional and upgraded charges three months after being arrested on charges of distributing sexually explicit images to children.
Ryan Gunsauls, of Union Beach, was also accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with student-athletes under his supervision and inappropriately touching at least two of the victims.
RELATED: NJ youth soccer coach charged with sex crimes against children
A Monmouth County grand jury returned a 30-count indictment, which included the following:
— Four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child sexual abuse material
— Four counts of second-degree attempted endangering via manufacture child sexual abuse material
— Eight counts of second-degree endangering via sexual conduct
— Nine counts of third-degree distributing obscene materials to a minor
— Two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact
Gunsauls was also indicted on third-degree counts of endangering via sexual conduct and possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as second-degree endangering via distribution of that material.
Read More: New sex assault charges with another victim for NJ teacher
The investigation began earlier this year when one juvenile said that Gunsauls had been asking for and sharing sexually explicit materials via a social media app.
Police then found eight more potential victims, ranging in age from 11 to 17, who were contacted for interviews.
Gunsauls was being held at Monmouth County Jail, where he has been since his arrest in May.
Anyone with more information about Gunsauls’s activities was urged to contact MCPO Detective Joseph Mason at 800-533-7443.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county
Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator