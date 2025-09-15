🕯️ Thousands gathered at Brick’s Windward Beach for Charlie Kirk vigil

BRICK — A vigil in honor of conservative activist and speaker Charlie Kirk drew several thousand to a beachfront park on Sunday night.

The Brick Township Republican Club said the event at Windward Beach Park was organized in just over 24 hours.

Among the speakers were Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn, R-Monmouth, Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger, R-Monmouth, Moms for Liberty activist Alexandra Bougher and Jarrett Branch, an orgsnizer with Turning Point, the organization Kirk founded.

The group estimates the vigil was attended by 4,000 people and another 2,000 on a live stream. The Ocean County Sheriff's Office estimated the crowd size at around 2,000.

Organizers call vigil a powerful show of support

"Thank you to the thousands of patriotic Americans who came to Brick Township and honored Charlie’s legacy, to the officers who kept us safe, and to the incredible speakers and organizers who pulled this together in just 24 hours. Together we’ll keep Charlie’s legacy alive and fight for our home and country," the group said on its Facebook page.

An ‘overwhelming’ sea of lights at the Jersey Shore

Kanitria said that looking out at the crowd, he saw an "overwhelming" sea of lights created by LED candles and cell phones.

"It gave me a lot of hope after a really dark week," Kinitra said. "I think we've all been sitting at home, on our phones, reading all the craziness that's going on, and seeing these heinous videos, these evil videos, and being able to come together as a Jersey Shore community made me feel a lot better. I feel 10 times better this morning, and I got a feeling that everybody that was there last night feels the same now."

More vigils planned across New Jersey

Another vigil was also scheduled for Sparta on Sunday, where residents called out the mayor for not following a presidential proclamation about the flag, according to TAP into Sparta.

