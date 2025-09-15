Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Fall foliage in New Jersey

🍁 How is New Jersey's fall foliage looking?

🍁 Peak timing should begin second week in October

🍁 Some key factors could affect leaf color

A wet spring. A dry and hot summer. Early leaf drop. What does all this mean for New Jersey’s 2025 peak fall foliage season?

Overall, the timing of peak fall foliage season in New Jersey this year will be on par with last year, which typically begins around the second week of October in the northern part of the state, said Dr. Jason Grabosky, an ecology professor at the Rutgers University School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, in New Brunswick.

“We’re probably seeing less resilient leaves, a little bit earlier drop. It will not change the color as much as the density of the color because there will be fewer leaves on the trees,” Grabosky said.

Exterior of Stockton University

🎭 Actor with roles in J. Edgar and The Sopranos accused of shooting woman in the face during a road rage incident near Stockton University

🚨 Stockton campus was placed on lockdown as police searched for suspect’s vehicle before his arrest in Port Republic

🔫 Ernest W. Heinz, 46, faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and multiple weapons offenses

GALLOWAY — A road-rage shooting involving a Hollywood actor led to a lockdown of Stockton University on Thursday.

Road rage escalates to gunfire near Stockton University

Galloway police said Maritza Arias-Galva called 911 to report she had been shot in the face by a man behind the wheel of another car while driving that turned onto Vera King Ferris Drive which leads into the Stockton campus.

According to the affidavit in the case, Arias-Galva told police that the driver pulled ahead of her as they drove towards the entrance to Stockton. When they were both stopped for a red light the driver called her a "bitch," a "motherf----r" and threatened to kill her. He then reached for a "small and black" handgun and fired a shot which struck her. A spent shell was later found on the street.

Taylor Harrington was charged with hindering after the crash in which her boyfriend was charged with killing a passenger.

⚖️ Prosecutors say couple fled a deadly Garden State Parkway racing crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger

⚖️ Girlfriend’s lawyer claims she was a “sweet kid” who ran for help, not a criminal trying to hide

⚖️ Driver faces manslaughter and homicide charges, while mother accused of helping him flee to Miami

A young woman who fled from a deadly Garden State Parkway crash with her boyfriend was just a disoriented passenger who tried to get help, her lawyer says.

Deadly crash on the Garden State Parkway

State Police and Middlesex County prosecutors said a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan were racing south on the Parkway near the New Jersey Turnpike just after 7 p.m. on June 29.

The X3 driven by Alvi Limani, 20, struck two vehicles, causing it to overturn several times and eject two passengers, including Albion Hysenaj, 20, who died at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, officials said.

The crash also ejected a 21-year-old. Both victims are from Staten Island.

Limani and his then-girlfriend, Emily Harrington, ran from the scene, officials said.

(L-R) Everton Thomas, Sherrie Parker and Deshawn Thomas all face criminal charges

CAMDEN — Officials say a Camden County man killed a friend, and then had his wife and son help him dismember and dispose of the missing man’s body.

Everton Thomas, of Camden, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Harold “Hal” Miller Jr. of Deptford.

The 41-year-old Thomas, his wife, Sherrie Parker, also 41, and 22-year-old son, Deshawn Thomas, all face second-degree charges of desecration of human remains and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

On June 14, Miller was reported missing to Deptford Township Police, as loved ones said he had been playing cards with friends in Camden early the morning of June 12.

The same day he was reported missing, Miller’s empty vehicle was found in Pennsauken.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) loading...

NEW YORK (AP) — In the days following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, numerous workers have been fired for their comments on his death, among them MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd.

Several conservative activists have sought to identify social media users whose posts about Kirk they viewed as offensive or celebratory, targeting everyone from journalists to teachers. Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer said she would try to ruin the professional aspirations of anyone who celebrated Kirk’s death.

It’s far from the first time workers have lost their jobs over things they say publicly — including in social media posts. But the speed at which the firings have been happening raises questions about worker rights versus employer rights.

