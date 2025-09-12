CAMDEN — A Camden County man has been accused of killing a friend, and then having his wife and son help him dismember and dispose of the missing man’s body.

Everton Thomas, of Camden, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Harold “Hal” Miller Jr. of Deptford.

The 41-year-old Thomas, his wife, Sherrie Parker, also 41, and 22-year-old son, Deshawn Thomas, all face second-degree charges of desecration of human remains and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

What happened to Harold “Hal” Miller Jr.?

On June 14, Miller was reported missing to Deptford Township Police, as loved ones said he had been playing cards with friends in Camden early the morning of June 12.

The same day he was reported missing, Miller’s empty vehicle was found in Pennsauken.

Detectives investigating his disappearance found surveillance video and cell phone data that showed Miller on June 12, entering a residence on the 2600 block of Baird Boulevard in Camden shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Moments later, police said the video footage captured the sound of what appeared to be a single gunshot. Miller was never seen leaving the property.

Instead, the same camera recorded Everton Thomas moving Miller’s vehicle, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said, parking it where it was ultimately found in Pennsauken.

Suspect seen with chainsaw and cleaning supplies, cops say

Police found that after Miller was seen entering but never leaving the residence, Parker and Deshawn Thomas went out and bought a chainsaw, containers, trash bags, and other cleaning supplies.

Surveillance video then shows Everton Thomas and Dashawn Thomas making several trips to dumpsters at the Tamarack Apartments, loading containers and trash bags into a vehicle each trip.

On June 20, police searched the family’s home and found bloodstains inside. Everton Thomas was found to be carrying a loaded firearm.

The following day, Everton Thomas took off for Canada, MacAulay said.

Forensic testing confirmed Miller Jr. was the DNA source of bloodstains found at the home.

Charges were filed against all three defendants on Sept. 5.

Suspects arrested on murder charges

Parker and Deshawn Thomas were taken into custody on Sept. 8, by the Camden Division of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Everton Thomas was also arrested on Sept.8, at the Port of Buffalo, New York by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, after crossing from Canada back to the U.S. on a commercial bus.

He was being held at a New York jail, pending extradition to New Jersey.

Both Parker and Deshawn Thomas were being held at Camden County Jail.

Anyone with potential information on the case was asked to contact Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-5086 and Detective Andrew Mogck of the Camden County Police Department at 609-519-8588. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Passaic County family faced charges in woman’s killing

In 2022, a similar case unfolded in Passaic County.

A man, his fiancée and his parents had all faced initial charges after the killing of a hospital technician.

Ultimately, the fiance became a witness against Fisher, while prosecutors were forced to drop the murder charge.

Last year, Fisher was sentenced to 15 years in prison, for disposing of the woman’s body and hiding it in his car.

