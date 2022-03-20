NJ woman becomes key witness against fiancé in Paterson woman’s murder

A Totowa woman has agreed to testify against her fiancé, who is now solely accused of killing a Paterson hospital technician, while his family is accused of helping him try to hide the murder.

Joelle Martucci, 24, no longer will face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges, as part of a deal that will keep her out of prison, Daily Voice reported after a Friday hearing in Passaic County Superior Court.

Instead, Martucci becomes a prime witness against 29-year-old Justin Fisher, who is still charged with murder in the brutal killing of Stephanie DeJesus.

Samantha DeJesus Samantha DeJesus (Heather Vargas via spotfund) loading...

The 38-year-old DeJesus’ body was found in the trunk of her own car late last month.

Martucci and Fisher have a toddler son together, while Fisher also has a young son from a previous relationship, according to published reports and Martucci's Facebook profile.

DeJesus was survived by a 16-year-old son, as described in an online fundraiser for the slain woman's funeral expenses.

"She was 38 years young, still full of life, and doing what it took to raise her son on her own," according to the Spotfund campaign organized by Heather Vargas, which had raised under $2,000 as of Sunday night.

Clo Fisher, Ali Gibson, Ali Fisher (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office) Clo Fisher, Ali Gibson, Ali Fisher (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Fisher’s parents — 51-year-old Ali Gibson and 50-year-old Clo Fisher, both of Totowa – and his older brother, 33-year-old Ali Fisher of Little Falls, all face charges that stem from moving DeJesus’ body and stashing it in her vehicle, which was found parked on a Paterson street corner.

Martucci has told prosecutors that she was instructed to help cleanup the scene where DeJesus was killed, helping shield the disposal of the body in the victim's trunk and then driving her own vehicle behind the car to Paterson, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

Gibson has been released to home detention with GPS ankle monitoring.

All three Fishers remained in Passaic County Jail as of Sunday.

