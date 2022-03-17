Relatives accused of stashing body in trunk after Paterson, NJ woman’s murder
PATERSON — Two more relatives have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Paterson woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car last month.
Law enforcement recovered the body of 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus on the morning of Feb. 25 from her Lincoln MKZ, which was parked on a street corner in Paterson.
Afterward, 51-year-old Ali Gibson, of Totowa, had been facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges alongside his 29-year-old son, Justin Fisher and 24-year-old Joelle Martucci, who is engaged to Fisher.
Investigators have since found that Gibson was instead involved in disposing of the cardiovascular technician’s body, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced on Thursday.
He was helped by 50-year-old Clo Fisher, of Totowa, and 33-year-old Ali Fisher, of Little Falls, in hiding DeJesus' remains in her parked vehicle, prosecutors said.
“This crime is a family affair,” Passaic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jorge Morales said during a recent court hearing, as reported by Paterson Times.
Prosecutors were moving to dismiss the previous charges against Gibson.
He, Clo Fisher and Ali Fisher are each charged with second-degree desecration of human remains, third-degree hindering prosecution and fourth-degree counts of tampering with evidence and obstruction.
Gibson, Clo Fisher and Justin Fisher all live at the same Totowa residence, according to property records — while Ali Fisher has previously lived there.
DeJesus was an acquaintance of her accused killers, according to an affidavit cited by NorthJersey.com.
Initially, her injuries appeared to be the result of a gunshot wound but an autopsy found that the injuries and cause of death were the result of blunt force trauma, Valdes said.
Clo Fisher and Ali Fisher surrendered to the Totowa Police Department on Wednesday, while Gibson was processed on the new charges the same day.
All defendants were being held at Passaic County Jail, as of Thursday night, with court hearings slated for Friday.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
