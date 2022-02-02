Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Victor Clime Unsplash

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar.

What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield told me, "75% of their liquor sales come from people sitting at the bar."

Now that the "emBARgo" of bars is over (see what I did there), your friendly neighborhood bar "where everyone knows your name" has returned.

Victor Clime Unsplash
loading...

I asked my listeners and social media, where the friendliest bars are in New Jersey. I'm not talking hooking up but hanging out, maybe shooting some pool, playing darts, shuffleboard, and having some great conversation with people who make you feel like you belong.

Here's what I got:

Mulligan's in Oaklyn.

Mulligan's Bar and Grill Google Maps
loading...

 

Al’s Airport Inn in Ewing

Al’s Airport Inn Google Maps
loading...

 

Jay's Elbow Room in Maple Shade

Jay's Elbow Room Google Maps
loading...

 

Klee's Bar in Seaside

Klee's Bar Google Maps
loading...

 

Lighthouse Tavern in Waretown NJ

Lighthouse Tavern Google Maps
loading...

 

Jug Handle Inn in Cinnaminson

Jug Handle Inn Google Maps
loading...

 

Tommy’s Tap Tavern (Princeton)

 

O'Connors in Eastampton NJ

O'Connors Google Maps
loading...

 

House of Brews in Turnersville

House of Brews Google Maps
loading...

 

Tom’s River Brewing Company

 

Jo-Jo's in Hamilton.  Best bar pie too!

Jojo's Tavern Google Maps
loading...

 

Uncle Vinnies Clam Bar, Raritan

Uncle Vinnies Clam Bar Google Maps
loading...

Tara’s Tavern in Wrightstown

Tara’s Tavern Google Maps
loading...

From some of our listeners on the NJ 101.5 App Chat:

Urban Coal House in Galleria Mall, Red Bank, daytime crowd

Urban Coal House Google Maps
loading...

Czig Meister Brewing in Hackettstown, Ages 21-75

Czig Meister Brewing Google Maps
loading...

Cool Cricket in Bordentown

Cool Cricket Google Maps
loading...

Docs Corner Tavern in Jamesburg

Dock's Corner Tavern Google Maps
loading...

Dominic's Tavern in Bellmawr

Dominic's Tavern Google Maps
loading...

 

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

NJ's Route 22 circa 1984 — Do you recognize these businesses?

Thanks to a new music video for a song called "Twenty Two" by the band Jacques Le Coque, some great footage has surfaced of the NJ portion of U.S. 22, a vital artery through Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, and Essex counties.

NJ towns with indoor mask mandates

Here is a list of the New Jersey municipalities that have re-instated the COVID-19 indoor mask mandate as cases surge because of the omicron variant.
Categories: New Jersey News, Steve Trevelise, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top