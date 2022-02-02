Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar.
What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield told me, "75% of their liquor sales come from people sitting at the bar."
Now that the "emBARgo" of bars is over (see what I did there), your friendly neighborhood bar "where everyone knows your name" has returned.
I asked my listeners and social media, where the friendliest bars are in New Jersey. I'm not talking hooking up but hanging out, maybe shooting some pool, playing darts, shuffleboard, and having some great conversation with people who make you feel like you belong.
Here's what I got:
Mulligan's in Oaklyn.
Al’s Airport Inn in Ewing
Jay's Elbow Room in Maple Shade
Klee's Bar in Seaside
Lighthouse Tavern in Waretown NJ
Jug Handle Inn in Cinnaminson
Tommy’s Tap Tavern (Princeton)
O'Connors in Eastampton NJ
House of Brews in Turnersville
Tom’s River Brewing Company
Jo-Jo's in Hamilton. Best bar pie too!
Uncle Vinnies Clam Bar, Raritan
Tara’s Tavern in Wrightstown
From some of our listeners on the NJ 101.5 App Chat:
Urban Coal House in Galleria Mall, Red Bank, daytime crowd
Czig Meister Brewing in Hackettstown, Ages 21-75
Cool Cricket in Bordentown
Docs Corner Tavern in Jamesburg
Dominic's Tavern in Bellmawr
