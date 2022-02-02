Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar.

What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield told me, "75% of their liquor sales come from people sitting at the bar."

Now that the "emBARgo" of bars is over (see what I did there), your friendly neighborhood bar "where everyone knows your name" has returned.

I asked my listeners and social media, where the friendliest bars are in New Jersey. I'm not talking hooking up but hanging out, maybe shooting some pool, playing darts, shuffleboard, and having some great conversation with people who make you feel like you belong.

Here's what I got:

Mulligan's in Oaklyn.

Al’s Airport Inn in Ewing

Jay's Elbow Room in Maple Shade

Klee's Bar in Seaside

Lighthouse Tavern in Waretown NJ

Jug Handle Inn in Cinnaminson

Tommy’s Tap Tavern (Princeton)

O'Connors in Eastampton NJ

House of Brews in Turnersville

Tom’s River Brewing Company

Jo-Jo's in Hamilton. Best bar pie too!

Uncle Vinnies Clam Bar, Raritan

Tara’s Tavern in Wrightstown

From some of our listeners on the NJ 101.5 App Chat:

Urban Coal House in Galleria Mall, Red Bank, daytime crowd

Czig Meister Brewing in Hackettstown, Ages 21-75

Cool Cricket in Bordentown

Docs Corner Tavern in Jamesburg

Dominic's Tavern in Bellmawr

