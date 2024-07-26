One dish recipes are going to the nether world

It hit me!

As I am fighting my insomnia, which I do every night, I am scrolling through my phone and Facebook and see a frighteningly large amount of home cooks using their crockpots or their large Dutch ovens to make one pot dishes for the family.

Let me preface, I am all for making dishes that are easy for the family. The family schedule can be so hectic, especially before dinner. It is nice to have a full dinner that can be enjoyed without a loved one being in the kitchen prepping and cooking all day.

What is making me nuts is the fact that there are hundreds of home cooks who now present meals that are atrocious. Most of the home cooks do not put the effort into the thought of the dish prior to filming and the ingredients that they are using will kill us in about three weeks.

Watching some of these home cooks is painful. I saw a woman home cook add soy sauce to jarred tomato sauce.

Another woman added honey to sauerkraut! I thought I was getting punked. Ingredients that do not go together and never will and these home cooks are making up their “favorite” recipes because the tested and proven recipes are not good enough.

Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup is the ultimate savior in 83% of the one pot dishes that I see on Facebook. I made the 83% number up, but I bet I am close. I like the soup but holy smokes the soup is in everything that most of these home cooks are whipping up.

Beef, pork, chicken and even fish dishes are all recipients of cream of mushroom soup. The Campbell’s mainstay is then left in the dish undiluted, or our home cooks add chicken broth to the dish which is another 3 zillion grams of sodium.

I am not some health advocate, I am not a nutritionist, I like good food and can manage my salt, but wow there are some problems with most of these dishes. The sodium in some of these dishes will really become a problem after three bites.

I am thrilled that there are home cooks out there presenting dishes on from their family’s history, I am just leery of those new home cooks coming up with bizarre recipes that will make your head spin.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

