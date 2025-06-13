This particular story isn't a New Jersey one, but it's one we should be aware of since trending challenges on social media are something that does affect us in the Garden State. Sadly, this one involves the death of a teen.

According to NBC 5 DFW, "19-year-old Renna O’Rourke, of Tempe, [Arizona] died on June 1 of sudden sniffing death syndrome after inhaling a computer dusting spray to get high, a viral trend on social media."

Although this incident didn't happen in New Jersey, it is important that we're aware that this happened since kids all over the country partake in these often dangerous viral social media challenges.

This one is known as the dusting challenge, and it's another one of those social media trends that teens and young adults are attempting. As mentioned above, this challenge involves recording yourself inhaling computer dusting spray then posting it online with the goal of getting high from the spray.

Teens are aware

When it comes to these social media trends, I often wonder how much the kids in our New Jersey schools know about them. Even before this incident, I asked both my sons as well as my neighbors who have kids in school if they ever hear about these challenges when they come up.

More specifically, I ask them if they ever hear other kids talking about them. And from what my one neighbor said who has a daughter in high school, a discussion has come up before about one of these social media challenges (though she couldn't recall which challenge it was).

That, right there, is a link to New Jersey even for the dusting challenge. If our kids hear about them, there's a chance some of them might be tempted to join in. Unfortunately, the end result isn't what they'd hope.

As of now, New Jersey doesn't have any reported cases of this being an issue. However, it's all the more reason we talk to our kids now and explain the dangers of these trends before someone in the Garden State makes the attempt.

No common sense

In my opinion, I find all of these social media challenges utterly stupid in the first place. On the surface, you'd think common sense would kick in telling you this is a bad idea.

But when you think deeper into it, there's a possibility some of these kids and young adults are under a lot of peer pressure to participate in these challenges. Perhaps the risk that you might die is part of it. I really don't know.

As soon as I learned of this young ladies death, I immediately talked to my sons about the dangers of these challenges. It's not that I think they're going to do them, but rather, to make them aware of the real dangers these trends pose to us.

Fortunately, my kids are still in elementary school and they don't often hear about these challenges. Still, I felt it was important to make them aware of this should it ever come up in their school.

Hard to find

If it were easy to criminally punish those who come up with these challenges, I'd be among one of the very first to say do it. But in todays digital world, it's easy to hide behind a screen and escape accountability for your actions.

Somebody had to have come up with this stupid idea, and they should be arrested and charged for what has happened to this poor 19-year old girl. Not just the dusting challenge, but all the ridiculous and dangerous social media challenges that cause harm to others.

As far as New Jersey is concerned, I'll 100% get on-board with creating a law that punishes anyone who either creates or pushes others to perform these idiotic challenges.

Easier said than done, I know, but at least it's a start. Perhaps that would be more of a deterrent to stop others from attempting these dangerous and potentially deadly challenges.

Communicate more

My ask for those of us in New Jersey is simple. Let's talk to our kids about the dangers of social media trends as well as how to stand up to peer pressure should someone else push them into participating.

Same goes for law enforcement. For officers that visit schools, please talk to the kids about this in an age-appropriate way.

If enough of us stand up together and bring awareness to this, hopefully it'll help our kids know better the next time a dangerous trending social media challenge comes their way.

