I personally don't know who comes up with all these TikTok challenges. Is it just the modern way kids dare one another, or is it something more?

Daring someone to do something used to be a lot less dangerous. Growing up, I don't ever remember a situation where a dare could potentially cost you your life.

But then again, that was before we could video and document everything. And with these TikTok challenges that seemingly pop up overnight, it pretty much has taken over the old-school dare.

And like I said, some of these challenges are so stupid and dangerous that it could put your life in danger. But hey, not that any of that matters if you get enough clicks.

TikTok.com TikTok.com loading...

This particular challenge I just learned about isn't one that I've seen go viral... yet. But I absolutely can see the potential for a certain group of individuals to attempt this in the Garden State. It's known as the foot pursuit challenge.

What is the Foot Pursuit Challenge?

The task is simple. You wait along the side road or area where you know a police office will eventually go by. When you see that cop come up, you begin to run on foot up a side street (or path, or whatever's there).

The challenge is for you to get the cops attention and to run away like a criminal and attempt to escape without the police officer getting you. Kind of sounds like the old-school game of cops and robbers.

The only problem? These moronic idiots who are going to do this challenge will try to get real cops to chase them just to see if they can beat the challenge. Oh, and of course someone has to be hiding nearby to capture it all on camera. After all, why do it if you can't get the clicks?

Not only does this waste the police officers time, you may also be risking your own safety. It's incredibly stupid, and I don't know who comes up with all this crap. But even bigger than that is why some of you feel the need to be so idiotic.

TikTok Pursuit Challenge / running from police Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Stupid Couples wanting fame

The video I saw was of a young woman making this attempt from a male cop. But with how casual the police officer was driving than chasing her, I knew instantly it was staged.

From what I've learned, a lot of these videos are shot by couples where the cop eventually captures their partner who's running away from them. More likely than not, that's probably what I saw.

However, there are enough people out there who will try this for real, and that's where the danger is. And if you do this in New Jersey, I sure hope our officers both fine and jail you for being so dumb.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.