NEW BRUNSWICK — In the last four months, there have now been at least five drive-by shootings involving pellet or paintball guns investigated by city or Rutgers University police.

The latest, at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, happened around the 100 block of Remsen Avenue, according to city government on Facebook.

A commenter on that post placed the location at the intersection with Hale Street, which would be in the vicinity of Los Amigos Bar & Restaurant.

According to the city, three people — a male from Edison, a male from Somerset, and a female from Dayton, all 28 years old — were standing outside the establishment when a vehicle pulled up and "shot several projectiles in their direction."

The vehicle then fled the scene. No description of the car was given, nor was it immediately clear what type of projectiles were fired.

While this may have been the first notable incident of its type in New Brunswick in two months, it followed several in quick succession over the previous two-month period, on March 15, April 9, April 18, and May 10.

Though not confirmed by police, several of the prior shootings bore similarities to the Orbeez Challenge on TikTok in which frozen, jelly-like balls are fired from airsoft or paintball guns.

Impact from these projectiles, when frozen and hardened, can bruise or pierce the skin.

In Saturday morning's encounter, New Brunswick city officials said all three victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital, and that the investigation is ongoing.

