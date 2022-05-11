Another drive-by Airsoft gun attack in New Brunswick, NJ

Campus police are investigating the latest in what has become a series of attacks around Rutgers involving Airsoft guns fired from moving vehicles.

In the latest incident, the Rutgers University Police Department says a person walking near the intersection of College Avenue and Senior Street in New Brunswick was hit by pellets fired from a moving vehicle.

The victim claims to have been walking on the sidewalk just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, when a vehicle passed by and the shots were fired.

Police issued a description of the vehicle, described as a dark gray Honda Odyssey Minivan bearing a New York registration with tinted windows and a distinguishable after-market silver rear bumper.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

The victim in this latest attack has not been identified, but police say they were affiliated with Rutgers, did not suffer any serious injury and declined medical attention.

A number of airsoft attacks have taken place around the campus in recent months.

On March 15, a 21-year-old-man was shot in the face with an Airsoft gun fired from a passing vehicle.

Police were able to locate the suspects a short time later, and arrested two young men and a 16-year-old boy. They recovered two Airsoft guns from the suspects vehicle.

In a safety advisory, the RUPD reminded students and staff of the university to take reasonable safety precautions, including:

Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you;

Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately;

Avoid isolated or dark areas; and

Walk in groups when traveling during late night hours.

Rutgers Police also offer escorts to students and staff of the university to their vehicles, campus housing and mass transit locations.

