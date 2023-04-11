Why is Rutgers making millionaires with your money? (Opinion)

Last week I wrote about the fact that the teachers and staff at Rutgers have the right to strike. And quite frankly, I'm happy about it. The Rutgers strike has finally allowed normal New Jerseyans to see the waste and abuse of taxpayer money going right under our noses.

In 2021, according to a report on public salaries, Rutgers had one hundred employees earning more than a million dollars a year.

In 2022, the number of millionaires dropped (maybe a change in the reporting?) but still nearly one hundred public employees making north of a half million a year.

The two head coaches for football and basketball made a combined $7,000,000 a year.

SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in New Brunswick SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway. (Dennis Symons Jr)

So as much as we can all understand that the employees making such an outrageous amount feel a sense of guilt that their colleagues have to suffer with an average salary of nearly $85,000, maybe we should look at CUTTING the top salaries in order to correct the disparity? Anyone?

In 2017 I pointed out that the Rutgers budget was north of $4 billion and NJ State taxpayers contributed a billion to that cost. In 2022, that budget ballooned to more than $5 BILLION with the state contributing more than $1 BILLION.

The average salary in New Jersey is approximately $57,000, so perhaps we should be capping salaries at Rutgers instead of having to hear the cries of some of the highest-paid public employees in the state whining about making more money.

Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark

Why are we not forcing the monetization of Rutgers property around the state to create ratables for local towns? Why are we not scrutinizing a public fund that supports a teacher making more than a million dollars a year? How many Rutgers students graduate and leave NJ for job opportunities in low-tax, high-growth states?

The solution is to monetize Rutgers real estate and have a private investor lease it back to them while paying tax dollars to local communities.

The second is to straight-out cut the one billion subsidy and force Rutgers to live within its means. If they can't balance their budget without NJ taxpayers subsidizing the outrageous spending, then let them figure it out.

