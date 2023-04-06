Former Millville high school head football coach Dennis Thomas is leaving Rutgers for Syracuse University.

Thomas stepped down as Millville head coach back in April of 2022, after leading the Thunderbolts for seven seasons.

He won a South Jersey Group IV title in 2021 with a team that was led by running back LeQuint Allen. Allen ran for 274 yards on 41 carries (6.6 avg.), caught 17 passes for 117 yards at Syracuse as a freshman in 2022.

He also won a Group V title with Millville in 2016 and finished his Thunderbolts career with a 52-24 record.

The former Millville head coach was a part of the Rutgers football staff in 2022 as an offensive assistant and will now have the title of Director of high School Relations at Syracuse.

Thomas leaves Rutgers, where he was a four-year letter winner as a running back, racking up 3,245 all-purpose yards from 1998-200 for the Scarlet Knights.