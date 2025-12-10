⭐ Elderly Millville man dies after being hit while crossing the street to get his mail,

🚨 Police say the driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment

💔 The tragedy echoes a nearly identical 2021 Millville pedestrian death

MILLVILLE — An elderly Cumberland County man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a street to get his mail.

Fatal Millville Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation

Police believe that on Friday, Dec. 5, at around 5:30 p.m., Genady Vurganov, 86, of Millville, was crossing the street from his home on Wheaton Avenue near Ladow Avenue to check his mailbox on the other side when he was struck by a car driven by a 29-year-old Vineland woman.

ALSO READ: Bomb threats made against two Ocean County hospitals

Vurganov was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died the next day of his injuries, according to Millville Police Captain Carl Heger.

Driver Remained at Scene; No Immediate Signs of Impairment

The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said. No violations were issued at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Gavin Phillips at 856-825-7010, ext. 7318, or send him an email at gp161@pd.millvillenj.gov.

A similar incident happened in the same town four years ago, just two days before Christmas.

On Dec. 23, 2021, 76-year-old Gerald Stackhouse, of Millville, was crossing East Broad Street trying to return to his house after getting mail from his mailbox at around 6 p.m. when he was fatally struck by a car, NJ.com reported.

He died at the scene. The driver, a 75-year-old woman, told investigators she was not able to avoid Stackhouse in the travel lane.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom