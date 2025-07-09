Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

💲 Rutgers approves $5.9 billion budget

💲 Tuition hike is more than the rate of inflation

💲 NJ among most expensive for in-state tuition

The Rutgers Board of Governor's has again approved tuition hikes greater than the rate of inflation, keeping New Jersey among the states with the highest in-state tuition rates.

Included in the approval of a $5.9 billion budget for the 2025-26 academic year is a 5% increase in tuition for in-state students and a 5% increase in mandatory fees. Campus housing will increase 6%. Out-of-state students will see an overall 6% increase in tuition and housing.

The tuition hikes are larger than 4% increase approved for the previous academic year and more than double the current 2.4% rate of inflation.

Morey's Pier/Franklin Ziegler/seagull Franklin Ziegler has been indicted on animal cruelty charges after allegedly tearing the head off a seagull in North wildwood. (Franklin-Zeigler-via-Facebook-Franklin-Clair-Zeigler-III-Moreys-Piers-via-Google-Maps-Canva-Townsquare-Media-Illustration) loading...

🏖 Franklin Ziegler charged with cruelty

🏖 Claims seagull stole his daughter's fries

🏖 Police have photos from the scene

A year after allegedly killing a seagull in North Wildwood, a grand jury has indicted a Cape May man on animal cruelty charges.

It was during the July 4 holiday week that 30-year-old Franklin Ziegler was at the Surfside Pier with his young daughter.

As his daughter was sitting and enjoying some boardwalk fries, he told police the seagull aggressively swooped in and snatched one.

That is when Ziegler, a resident of Cape May, grabbed the bird.

Witnesses say he tore the bird's head off. Workers at the theme park say he was carrying the bird when he came and asked them for a trash bag.

The incident, while gruesome, renewed debate over the nuisance and possible danger seagulls present at the shore.

A Philadelphia man was arrested in New Jersey in connection with the shooting of a school safety officer A Philadelphia man was arrested in New Jersey in connection with the shooting of a school safety officer (CBS Philadelphia) loading...

🚨 School safety officer shot near Philadelphia Dave & Buster's

🚨 Suspect was arrested at a New Jersey hospital

🚨 The victim was the target of road rage, reports said

PARAMUS — A man who shot an officer inside a marked Philadelphia school safety vehicle and fled to North Jersey has been arrested, according to authorities.

Ariza Giansteban, 28, is being held at Bergen County Jail until he is extradited to Philadelphia.

Paramus police said they got a heads-up from homicide detectives in Philadelphia that Giansteban was heading to a New Jersey hospital with a stolen handgun.

He was arrested at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus on Saturday, July 5.

Giansteban was a fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting in Philadelphia, Paramus police said.

Shooting near Dave & Buster's in Philadelphia

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on June 29 on North Columbus Boulevard near Dave & Buster's on the Delaware River, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Authorities said Giansteban shot a 68-year-old school safety officer who was in a marked vehicle during a road rage incident, according to the report.

The victim, who was on duty, had been assigned to a local high school that was being used to shelter residents who were displaced by a fire.

Joseph Fitzgerald, letter from BOE addresses his arrest Joseph Fitzgerald, letter from BOE addresses his arrest (Middletown Board of Education) loading...

🚨 Joseph Fitzgerald was found with unregistered guns in his vehicle

🚨 He was held at the county jail for over a week

🚨 The Republican has been suspended from all school activities

MIDDLETOWN — A member of this township's Board of Education was arrested on his way to an "altercation" after police said they found illegal weapons in his car.

Middletown police said Joseph Fitzgerald, 47, was driving with an unregistered Ruger LCP pistol, a spring gun, and an impact stun gun shaped like brass knuckles when he was pulled over on June 30.

Police pulled him over because they had received a 911 call, officials said in an affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

Fitzgerald, a former U.S. Marine, was still being held Tuesday at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Middletown school district attorney William Burns said the school board was informed by the state Department of Education Office of Student Protection of the charges. The board immediately moved to disqualify Fitzgerald from all duties and designated him as "persona non grata."

"The board remains firmly committed to upholding the safety and well-being of our students, staff and community," Burns said in a written statement.

ICE raid at Alba Wine and Spirits warehouse in Edison 7/8/25 ICE raid at Alba Wine and Spirits warehouse in Edison 7/8/25 (News12 via X) loading...

☑️ ICE agents went to an Edison warehouse Tuesday morning

☑️ Over a dozen people were taken into custody, according to reports

☑️ Workers could not produce ID, according to reports

EDISON — ICE agents arrested more than a dozen people at a Middlesex County warehouse on Tuesday morning.

News 12 reported that agents showed up at dawn at the Alba Wine and Spirits warehouse in the Heller Industrial Park on Saw Mill Pond Road.

Fifteen workers who could not produce an ID were cuffed with zip ties and taken away in a van, News 12 reported.

Neither ICE nor Alba Wine & Spirits responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Tuesday afternoon.

