ICE arrests workers during early morning raid at Edison warehouse
EDISON — ICE agents arrested more than a dozen people at a Middlesex County warehouse on Tuesday morning.
News 12 reported that agents showed up at dawn at the Alba Wine and Spirits warehouse in the Heller Industrial Park on Saw Mill Pond Road.
Fifteen workers who could not produce an ID were cuffed with zip ties and taken away in a van, News 12 reported.
Neither ICE nor Alba Wine & Spirits responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Tuesday afternoon.
Edison police notified
Edison police were made aware of the raid, according to township spokeswoman Ashley M. Chaudhry.
"Our police department was notified that Immigration Enforcement would be in the area today. No further detailed information was provided. Our officers adhere to the current guidelines, specifically Attorney General Law Enforcement Directive No. 2018-6v2, which does not permit our police department to be involved in ICE operations," Chaudhry said in written a statement.
Mayor Sam Joshi was critical of the Biden Administration in 2024 when immigrants being bussed from Texas to Manhattan arrived in Edison.
