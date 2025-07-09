💲 Rutgers approves $5.9 billion budget

💲 Tuition hike is more than the rate of inflation

💲 NJ among most expensive for in-state tuition

The Rutgers Board of Governor's has again approved tuition hikes greater than the rate of inflation, keeping New Jersey among the states with the highest in-state tuition rates.

Included in the approval of a $5.9 billion budget for the 2025-26 academic year is a 5% increase in tuition for in-state students and a 5% increase in mandatory fees. Campus housing will increase 6%. Out-of-state students will see an overall 6% increase in tuition and housing.

The tuition hikes are larger than 4% increase approved for the previous academic year and more than double the current 2.4% rate of inflation.

How much will students pay at Rutgers?

Under the budget just approved by the Board, an in-state, undergraduate student attending the New Brunswick campus full-time will pay $14,933 in annual tuition.

attachment-RUTGERS TUITION loading...

Tuition for out-of-state students will rise from $33,734 to $35,758.

The costs will vary for students attending school in Newark, Camden and other Rutgers locations.

New Rutgers President William Tate IV blamed several factors for the tuition increases including potential funding cuts from President Donald Trump's administration.

NJ among most expensive for in-state tuition

Rutgers University is increasing tuition Rutgers University is increasing in-state tuition 5%(newbrunswick.rutgers.edu) loading...

Rutgers not only has the third highest tuition among four-year schools in New Jersey; it has among the highest in-state tuition rates in the U.S.

The national average for tuition at public four-year colleges is $11,610 for state residents according to College Board data.

Florida offers among the lowest in-state rates $6,381 per year. That is an 18% decrease from the previous year.

Even California offers a lower in-state tuition rate for four-year schools at $16,607 per year.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom