Deer-proof your yard — What to plant to keep the deer away in NJ

Deer-proof your yard — What to plant to keep the deer away in NJ

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

🌷 What plants and flowers keep deer away in New Jersey?

🌷 Nothing is 100% deer-proof, deer will eat almost anything

🌷 Some plants will, however, deter deer from entering your garden

Spring planting season is one of my favorite times of the year.

There is something hopeful about digging in the downer soil of New Jersey and planting flowers and vegetables and watching them grow.

Unfortunately, in one evening, all of your labors can be mowed down by a herd of deer who will take every plant right down to the roots.

loading...

Anyone who has ever planted anything has probably asked: How do I keep the deer away?

While it is true that nothing is 100% deer-proof, there are things you can do and plant that will keep deer away.

For help, I turned to Rutgers University Master Gardener Kelly Thompson and Rutgers Horticulturalist and Nursey owner Steven Kristoph.

loading...

READ MORE: Get Digging! New Jersey's spring planting guide

Conditioning is key when dealing with deer

Thompson says it is important to start early in the spring.

“The key with deer are they're creatures of habits. They are edge of the forest creatures and they like to visit the same place quite often," Thompson said.

She recommends applying deer and rabbit repellent now to prevent deer from getting into the routine of visiting your yard.

Hang some “deer tape” in your garden and around your beds. (You can find it at a garden center) Then spray it with deer repellent.

“Most of them contain dried blood. When the deer and the rabbits smell that, they feel like there are predators in the area.”

Canva/Amazon.com/Townsquare Media Illustration
loading...

Kristoph agrees with that approach, but also recommends adding in some deer-resistant plants to deter them even further. He says pungent scents like mint, onion, and lavender can help to keep deer away.

However, Kristoph warns even that layered approach may not work. "I have seen deer step over those types of plants, and munch on other things, " he says, "if they get hungry enough."

The good news about most of these plants and deer-repellent products is that they are safe for both pets and the environment.

Are there deer-proof plants?

Nope.

Kristoph says there is no such thing as a “deer-proof” plant. There are some that are considered deer-resistant. The bottom line, however, is that deer will eat just about anything.

Your best strategy, according to Kristoph, “is to use plants that are least likely to be browsed by deer, but there's nothing really foolproof. The only thing I have seen deer not eat are boxwood because they have a very strong scent.”

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration
loading...

Highly scented plants can help keep deer away. Thompson recommends lavender.

“I have never experienced deer touching that,” she says.

“Anything a fair game when the deer are prolific and they're hungry,” Thompson warns.

That is why it is so important to start your deer repellent regimen early in the season.

A special deer treat!

And those pretty spring pansies you’re planting now, Thompson calls those “deer candy.”

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration
loading...

Deer absolutely love pansies, and if you don’t have deer repellent down now, it’s like a signal to the deer that your backyard is a smorgasbord.

READ MORE: Plant these in New Jersey right now

Favorite deer-resistant plantings

Rutgers publishes a list of dozens of deer resistant plants that be grown in your garden or planting beds (you’ll find that list at the end of this article), but here are some of Thompson and Kristoph’s favorites. These can easily be incorporated into any yard or flower beds to help deter deer from eating your other plantings.

Lavendar

Mad Lavender Farm (Google)
loading...

Butterfly Bush

njaes.rutgers.edu/Jack Rabin
loading...

Boxwood

Canva
loading...

Feather Reed Grass

njaes.rutgers.edu/Peter Nitzsche
loading...

Autumn Crocus

njaes.rutgers.edu/Peter Nitzsche
loading...

Garden Sage

njaes.rutgers.edu/Peter Nitzsche
loading...

Iris

njaes.rutgers.edu/Jack Rabin
loading...

Lilly of the valley

njaes.rutgers.edu
loading...

Peony

njaes.rutgers.edu/Peter Nitzsche
loading...

Pot Marigold

njaes.rutgers.edu/Peter Nitzsche
loading...

READ MORE: Here is a complete list of deer resistant plants and shrubs from the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

Filed Under: rutgers, Spring gardening
Categories: New Jersey News, News in New York, News in Pennsylvania, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM