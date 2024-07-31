Why the Rutgers professor should be fired for Facebook post (Opinion)

Yes, we have free speech protected by the First Amendment. Yes, you should be allowed to express your political thoughts without repercussion.

That said, yelling fire in a crowded restaurant causing panic will get you in trouble. And calling for the assassination of a president will also rightfully, get you a visit from the Secret Service and possibly jail time. It is after all against the law to threaten harm against a former president.

Rutgers Professor Tracy Budd is still employed by the taxpayer-funded university as of this post. She's under fire for Facebook posts regarding the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

She said in one post that she hoped the attempted killing would "inspire others".

This statement goes beyond the parameters of what would be protected speech. "Inspire others" to attempt an assassination of the former president is potentially a crime under US law.

Beyond a visit from law enforcement to see if this person is a credible threat, at the very least she should be fired from her taxpayer-funded job.

Just another radical exposed before she gets another semester to poison students with violent and anti-American rhetoric.

Hoping Rutgers does the right thing this week. Either way, we still want our billion back.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

