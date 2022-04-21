4 teens arrested after New Brunswick, NJ paintball shootings
NEW BRUNSWICK – Four people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting using paintball guns near the campus of Rutgers University.
New Brunswick police received several reports early Monday night from people who said they were shot at with paintballs fired from a gray or silver Toyota or Nissan sedan around 6 p.m. The shootings were reported on Railroad Avenue and near Feaster Park.
No one was injured and all declined medical attention.
Three young men from New Brunswick — Angel Cruz, 18, Jose Perez-Leyva, 18, Pedro Vasquez-Toribio, 19, and a 17-year-old — were found soon after in a vehicle with a paintball gun, over 50 paintballs and multiple carbon-dioxide canisters used to shoot the paintball gun.
The adults were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief. The juvenile was charged with juvenile delinquency.
Connection to other city shootings
Deputy Director J.T. Miller said the department has been investigating several similar incidents over the last few weeks to determine if they are related to Tuesday evening’s arrests or were part of the TikTok Orbeez Challenge.
Several other New Jersey communities have issued warnings about the Orbeez challenge.
Nutley Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said kids in Nutley are shooting battery-operated Gel Blaster pellets called "gellets" at passing vehicles. They don't cause damage but can act as a distraction to a driver who becomes startled.
Westfield police arrested four juvenile males from Linden on Friday evening after two pedestrians were hit by shots from a pellet gun fired in the area of East Broad Street and Elmer Street. They were charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.
