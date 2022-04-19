More cars and people are getting shot in NJ. Is TikTok challenge to blame?

BBs and gel-like pellets being fired at passing cars and pedestrians are causing concern in New Jersey communities.

The incidents sound similar to the Orbeez Challenge on TikTok in which frozen jelly-like balls are fired from a moving vehicle at pedestrians. But police have not yet made the connection.

Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said kids in Nutley are shooting battery-operated Gel Blaster pellets called "gellets" at passing vehicles. They don't cause damage but can act as a distraction to a driver who become startled and could become involved in a crash.

The plastic "toys" fire gel-like projectiles 90 feet per second over 100 feet.

Police Director Alphonse Petracco said that parents should explain the danger of shooting at a passing car or individual and the fact it is a chargeable offense.

More shots fired in New Brunswick

New Brunswick police are investigating several reports Monday night of people being shot at by paintballs or BB's fired from a gray or silver Toyota or Nissan sedan in the city's 5th and 6th Wards. No one was injured and all declined medical attention.

Two weeks ago four people walking near the intersection of George and Bayard streets were hit by projectiles fired from a BB or Airsoft gun. No arrests have yet been made.

"We have responded to several incidents, which caused concern. Our chief wanted the public to be aware of potential hazards before someone was injured," Nutley police Lt. Anthony Montanari said.

New Brunswick police Capt. Joseph T. Miller said it was "premature" to connect the April 9 shooting to the Orbeez challenge.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

