TikTok challenge? Shots fired at pedestrians in New Brunswick, NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK — Was a drive-by shooting near Rutgers University Saturday night involving an Airsoft-type rifle part of a social media challenge?

The shots were fired from a tan Toyota Sienna minivan around 8 p.m. at four people walking near the intersection of George and Bayard streets, according to New Brunswick police. One of those victims is affiliated with Rutgers.

One person was injured by the projectile but refused medical treatment, according to police.

New Brunswick police Capt. J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that Kevin Le, 20, of Manahawkin, was arrested in the early Tuesday morning in the area of George Street and Livingston Avenue, a block from the incident.

Lee was in possession of a battery-operated CO2 Airsoft-type rifle at the time of his arrest, according to Miller, who said a connection to the Saturday incident remained under investigation.

Gun used in the Orbeez challenge Gun used in the Orbeez challenge (Margate City Police) loading...

Part of a Tik Tok challenge?

The circumstances of the shooting sounds similar to the Orbeez Challenge on TikTok in which frozen jelly-like balls are fired from a moving vehicle. Several New Jersey police departments including Jersey City, Rahway, Margate, Point Pleasant Borough and Westfield have issued warnings about the challenge.

The gun can fire at more than 200 feet per second, according to Margate police. Some models can fire more than 10 beads every second.

"Put simply, these are dangerous and can cause injury. Additionally, the use of these toys in this manner is illegal under New Jersey law and could result in charges being brought against ANY person, juvenile or adult, who would participate in this challenge," Margate police said.

Miller said New Brunswick police are also aware of the Orbeez incidents in other towns.

"It would be premature to distinguish this incident as such a case," Miller said.

Miller asked that anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting call 732-745-5200.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

