These are the top 10 most popular New Jersey locations on social media

When traveling around the Great Garden State, many of us will tag a terrific location with pictures and short descriptions. These have become the most popular New Jersey locations on Instagram.

This information is a wonderful way to check out the aesthetics of a location when deciding to find something to do or you are planning a day trip to get away from the hustle and bustle of your busy life.

BonusFinder.com analyzed over 2700 landmarks and broke them down by state counting the number of hashtags and ranking them by revealing the most popular locations on social media.

Her is the top 10 most popular locations on social media here in New Jersey:

10: Adventure Aquarium, Camden, NJ

Photo by Renate Helagrud on Unsplash Photo by Renate Helagrud on Unsplash loading...

Not surprisingly Adventure Aquarium is on the list. This month the huge aquarium has been celebrating the shark!

It is an impressive destination and worth the trip to Camden to check out the hundreds of species of fish. Adventure Aquarium received over 56,000 hashtags.

9: Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, West Orange, NJ

Photo by Robert Thiemann on Unsplash Photo by Robert Thiemann on Unsplash loading...

I am a huge fan of the Turtle Back Zoo, and I was thrilled to watch this zoo grow every year. Supported by donations, the zoo has animals that were abused in circuses, other zoos or injured to the point that releasing them back into the wild would only guarantee their demise.

The events and attractions that the zoo presents instruct children about the animals, their habitat and history. A wonderful time. The Turtle Back Zoo garnered close to 59,000 hashtags.

8: Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton, NJ

The Grounds for Sculpture supports art, gardens, and teaching. A phenomenal array of sculptures and botanical gardens line the property. They have events to teach about the sculptures and greenery throughout the impressive grounds.

It is a place to see and experience. It is no wonder that Grounds for Sculpture received 71,380 hashtags.

7: Lake Hopatcong, Lake Hopatcong, NJ

Photo by Harrison Kugler on Unsplash Photo by Harrison Kugler on Unsplash loading...

Lake Hopatcong is a playground on water. It is a fun place where you can enjoy the many watersports available, and the shores are sprinkled with restaurants and bars that make your trip complete.

A destination for everyone in the family, it is a wonderful experience. Lake Hopatcong received close to 75,000 hashtags.

6: Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, NJ

No doubt Six Flags was going to be one of the entries in the top 10 on this list. One of the premiere theme parks in America, the sprawling amusement park provides fun, entertainment, rides, water park, eateries, and lots of parking.

Six Flags received 84,577 hashtags.

5: Liberty State Park, Jersey City, NJ

Photo by Manoj Kulkarni on Unsplash Photo by Manoj Kulkarni on Unsplash loading...

Filled with the best attractions in the country, Liberty State Park boasts trips to The Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the 911 Museum and the Liberty Science Center. You would be hard pressed to be able to hit all these attractions in one day.

There are also magnificent views of New York City. It is no wonder that Liberty State Park received 118,774 hashtags.

4: Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, Atlantic City, NJ

This primarily adult playground provides outstanding entertainment, night clubs, spas, casino and an impressive pool and cabanas. You never have to leave the Borgata to enjoy a weekend or a couple days away from it all. T

he Borgata had 193,473 hashtags from lots of happy people.

3: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Photo by Myron Mott on Unsplash Photo by Myron Mott on Unsplash loading...

From the NFL New York Jets and New York Giants to Bruce Springsteen to Bon Jovi to world class soccer, MetLife is one remarkably busy New Jersey attraction.

It works as a multi-use stadium, so much so that the Jets and Giants scrapped building individual stadiums and both signed multi year lease extensions. There have been incredible concerts and history made inside MetLife. It is no wonder that 302,844 people included a hashtag about their experience.

2: Cape May, Cape May, NJ

I have said it many times, Cape May is a wonderful destination to enjoy. Cape May beach was listed by Conde Nast as one of the best in the country, other periodicals have named Cape May one of the finest summer destinations in the country.

The outstanding restaurants, hotels and overall charm and cleanliness of Cape May keeps visitors coming back each year. People from all over the world are attracted to Cape May. True to form Cape May logged in 978,196 hashtags!

1: Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Photo by SooWan Jang on Unsplash Photo by SooWan Jang on Unsplash loading...

The history, the manicured grounds, the prestige, and the location all make Princeton University the top attraction for social media here in New Jersey. It does not matter that you went to or are currently enrolled at Princeton, you’ll enjoy a visit to the famed campus which was named one of the top 5 universities in the country.

From Albert Einstein to Nobel Prize winners, Princeton has a history unmatched. Over 1,200,00 hashtags were applied to the university.

There are many opportunities and attractions here in New Jersey. Go out and enjoy them. Then leave a hashtag.

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈